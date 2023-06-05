Asamoah Gyan details what Ghana must do to win AFCON

Ghana legend, Asamoah Gyan

Ghana legend, Asamoah Gyan believes the senior national team, the Black Stars, need a plan to win the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophy.

Ghana, who are four-time African champions won the last Afcon trophy in 1982 in Libya.



The West African country have come close to ending the country's Afcon trophyless jinx in 1992, 2010 and 2015.



In the last Afcon in Cameroon, the Black Stars exit the group phase with just a point after three games.



However, Gyan, who is the country's all-time leading goalscorer beleives there should be a plan that will guide the team to win the Africa Cup of Nations.



According to him, the five or ten years plans will aid the team to plan properly toward winning the trophy.



"Let's limit our expectations and draw a plan. That is what Senegal has done. They have dominated the continent by winning every trophy," he told Asempa FM as monitored by Footballghana.com.

"When qualified for the World Cup in 2006, we were asked to win the trophy which is not possible.



"Holland has been at the World Cups for many years and they have failed to win the trophy and so if we have a five or ten years plan, I am sure Ghana football will rise again.



'If the team qualifies for a tournament and you task them to win the tournament, you are just putting them under pressure which is not good for our game but with a proper plan, Ghana football will rise again," he added.



Ghana are on the verge of qualifying for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations that will be hosted in Ivory Coast next year.



The Black Stars will play Madagascar in the matchday five games in the qualifying games later this month.