Asamoah Gyan eyes win against Medeama

Black Stars striker , Asamoah Gyan

Black Stars striker, Asamoah Gyan has eyed a first win for Legon Cities against Medeama SC on matchday three at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Accra-based club has had a shaky start to the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League despite spending huge sums of money in the just-ended transfer window.



Gyan, who joined the Royals on the transfer deadline day is yet to make his bow for the club but according to him, he is hoping to see his side record their first win of the season against Medeama.



Legon Cities have accounted for just a point from a possible six after two games. They drew their first game 1-1 against Berekum Chelsea while suffering a humbling 3-0 defeat at the hands of Accra Great Olympics.



The team’s less impressive start has led to the sacking of Serbian trainer Goran Barjaktarevic. Replacing him is veteran Ghanaian tactician, Bashir Hayford who is a 2-time champion.



Speaking to Citi TV, he indicated that a win is very much possible but stressed that they must work for it on the pitch.

“Yeah, anything is possible. We can beat them,” Gyan said of Legon Cities’ chances against Medeama.



“[It's about] how we approach the game, how we are willing to play. Tactically coaches can make their tactics but mentally, when you are not there, it will not work."



“So we have to make sure we go there with the same mentality. Give everything we have and the victory can come when we do everything right on the field and we are tactically disciplined…with effort also, I think everything will be okay,” Asamoah Gyan concluded.



Gyan who is yet to feature for the side is hoping to be ready for their upcoming clash against Medeama SC at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The Ghana Premier League Match Week 3 encounter will take place on Friday, November 27, with kick-off slated for 6:00 PM GMT.