‘Asamoah Gyan for me is the most committed player’ – Henry Asante

Black Stars legend Asamoah Gyan

The communication director of the Ghana Football Association, Henry Asante Twum has described Asamoah Gyan is the most committed player he’s ever seen.

According to him, the former Ghana captain is the one Black Stars player he can say on authority that he’s committed to the country.



“Asamoah Gyan for me is the most committed player I have ever seen playing for the Black Stars,” Mr Asante told Asempa FM as monitored by Footballghana.com.



“There was a game that Black Stars was supposed to play. Gyan trained with the team and after arriving at the team hotel, his knee suddenly got swollen and the entire players were surprised.

“Dr Baba was the team doctor at the time and he took Gyan to a room and we all could hear Gyan screaming and crying because the team doctors were trying to get him fit for the game and despite the pain, Gyan played the game even though he was not fit.



“Gyan’s commitment and dedication to the national team is something that makes him and for me, he is the most committed player ever to play for the national team,” he added.