Asamoah Gyan hails Mabululu's goal for Angola against Namibia

Angola striker, Mabululu

African football legend Asamoah Gyan has showered praise on Angola forward Mabululu for his outstanding goal against Namibia in the round of 16 of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Al Ittihad forward showcased his skill by curling a precise shot from a tight angle into the far corner during a counter-attack, sealing Angola's 3-0 victory and securing their spot in the quarter-finals.



Mabululu's goal has garnered widespread recognition and praise from football enthusiasts, adding to the excitement of the ongoing AFCON 2023 tournament.



Gyan, who is no stranger to scoring remarkable goals himself, took to Twitter to express his admiration for Mabululu's goal.

He wrote, "This is my type of goals. There have been great goals in the tournament, but this goal is my best goal. Look at how he was able to twist and manage to score from that angle. I’m loving it. Great goal by all standards."



Angola will now advance to the quarter-finals, where they await the winner between Nigeria and Cameroon.



