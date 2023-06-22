2
Menu
Sports

Asamoah Gyan has the right mentality to succeed as a coach – Fred Pappoe

Asamoah Gyan 546576 Asamoah Gyan

Thu, 22 Jun 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Fred Pappoe has wished Asamoah Gyan well on his retirement.

The former Black Stars captain on Tuesday, June 20, announced that he has finally taken the decision to retire from active football.

In his statement confirming his retirement, Asamoah Gyan disclosed that he is going into coaching for the next chapter of his life.

Speaking to 3Sports in an interview on Wednesday, Fred Pappoe has backed Asamoah Gyan to succeed as a coach.

"It is good if he says he wants to go into coaching because he's been exposed to a lot of coaches. He's played at the highest level, and I'm sure he's started taking his coaching training programs very seriously.

"I believe he is getting almost close to the top level. I'm quite sure Asamoah will turn out to be a very good coach. He has the right mentality to succeed,” Fred Pappoe said.

In the next chapter of Asamoah Gyan’s life, he has decided that in addition to coaching, he will also continue to make investments in football to help young players.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Koforidua murder: Mother of suspect speaks
NDC big shots who attended Gyakye Quayson’s High Court hearing
Failed NDC MP aspirant threatens Chairman – Report
How police rescued two colleagues mistaken for armed robbers in Nkurakan
Anas Aremeyaw Anas defends anonymity
Bawumia can never be the president of this country – UG Professor
Axim galamsey gang leader allegedly beats up uncle for testifying against him
Akufo-Addo turned out to be a monumental disappointment – Yvonne Nelson
Horrifying cases of sexual abuse hit Ofoase Ayirebi, perpetrators let loose
Bawumia brags about ‘stealing’ Opare Ansah from Alan
Related Articles: