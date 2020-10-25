Asamoah Gyan hits jackpot, set to earn $1 million at Legon Cities

Former Ghana captain, Asamoah Gyan

Former Ghana captain, Asamoah Gyan is set for a final payday in his career with a move to Legon Cities mooted as his last hurray in what has been an illustrious career.

Gyan who has played in Italy, England, France, Turkey and the Gulf is reportedly on the verge of joining Legon Cities after agreeing a long term deal with the Ghana Premier League club.



Gyan's desire to play in the Ghana League has long been established and he had said on numerous occasions that his preferred destination would be Asante Kotoko, a club he has always supported.



But a deal to join the Porcupine Warriors broke down after the two parties failed to reach a compromise on the financial package.



According to Joy Sports, a deal between Gyan and Legon Cities has been agreed upon, with the official club announcement the only thing remaining.

"As part of the deal, Gyan’s management team asked for teenage sensation Mathew Anim Cudjoe to be signed as well.



"Gyan will also earn about $1 million in salary over his four-year contract as he will receive an annual salary of $250,000", Joy Sports said on Sunday, October 25.



Gyan has been a free agent since January after being released by North East United has been on the hunt for a new club.