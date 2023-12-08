Asamoah Gyan inks huge deal as TECNO Ghana's Official AFCON Experiencer

Asamoah Gyan is TECNO Ghana's Official CAF Experiencer

Source: Tecno Ghana

TECNO, a leading smartphone brand with a significant presence in Africa, is excited to announce its official partnership with Asamoah Gyan, who will be serving as TECNO Ghana's Official CAF Experiencer.

In a bold move to demonstrate its commitment to promoting football talent across the continent, TECNO is set to host a TECNO/CAF Legends friendly football match in Cote D'Ivoire, featuring Asamoah Gyan and other esteemed African football legends to showcase the rich talent that the continent has to offer.



The TECNO/CAF Legends friendly football match scheduled to take place in Cote D'Ivoire, is aimed at not only celebrating the prowess of some of Africa’s iconic footballers but also to foster a sense of unity and camaraderie among fans across Africa. TECNO views this initiative as more than just a game; it is a platform to connect with the passion of African football fans and to celebrate the shared love for the beautiful game of Football.



The TECNO Ghana Official CAF Experiencer, embodied by Asamoah Gyan, serves as a symbol of TECNO's robust partnership with the Confederation of African Football (CAF). Asamoah Gyan is a true legend of African football, having scored 51 goals for the Black Stars at the Africa Cup of Nations. His contribution to football has been immense and he continues to inspire young footballers across the continent. TECNO’s partnership with Asamoah Gyan is a testament to its commitment to promoting football talents in Africa at various levels, from grassroots to the grand stage of CAF competitions like the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Commenting on the partnership, Mr Lolon Lou, [Brand Manager] of TECNO Ghana, expressed enthusiasm, saying, "Football holds a special place in the hearts of many Ghanaians and Africans, and we are thrilled to support and showcase the incredible talent that our continent has produced with this exciting Friendly football game”



This initiative not only signifies TECNO's dedication to football but also reinforces TECNO’s position as a brand deeply invested in the African community. TECNO looks forward to an exhilarating football match that will bring joy and excitement to fans across the continent.