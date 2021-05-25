Asamoah Gyan is my all time best player in Ghana football - Ibrahim Salifu

Asamoah Gyan

Accra Hearts of Oak mercurial playmaker Ibrahim Salifu waded into the debate of who is Ghana’s all-time footballer.

According to the young energetic player, Asamoah Gyan is Ghana’s all-time best player due to his goalscoring records for the National team.



Salifu poured out his sentiment and his support for Gyan interview with Kumasi based radio station Fox 97.9 FM.



“Based on what I saw as a child growing up, Asamoah Gyan is my all-time best player.”



“I didn’t get the opportunity to watch Abedi Pele and the other top stars in the past ”

“They belong to a different Generation” he stated.



Gyan is the all-time leading goalscorer of the Ghana national team, with 51 goals.



He represented Ghana at 2006, 2010 and 2014 FIFA World Cups. With 6 goals, he is the top African goalscorer in the history of the World Cup.



Gyan has also represented Ghana at the 2004 Summer Olympics and in seven Africa Cup of Nations in 2008, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019, helping them finish in third place in 2008 and runner-up in 2010 and 2015.