Asamoah Gyan is my favourite Ghanaian player, I want to achieve his record - Ransford Yeboah Konigsdoffer

Black Stars player, Ransford Yeboah Koniigsdoffer has disclosed that he would be elated if he can accomplish and break the record of Asamoah Gyan in the Ghana national team.

According to the young Ghanaian player, although there are many Ghanaian football stars he admires, Asamoah Gyan is his favourite player of all time.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, the Hamburger SV player said he grew up watching Asamoah Gyan score goals for Ghana at tournaments.



Although he admits breaking Gyan’s record in the Black Stars will be hard, he emphasized that he would be happy to score more goals like his mentor.



“My favourite Ghanaian player of all time is Asamoah Gyan. He is the best goal-scorer from our country. I watch many goals from him,” Ransford Yeboah Koniigsdoffer said on GhanaWeb’s Sports Check show.



He added, “When I can do this, I will be happy but it will be difficult. He has scored a lot of goals for Ghana.”

Asamoah Gyan is Ghana’s all-time top-scorer with 51 goals in the Black Stars.



Watch Sports Check with Black Stars player Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer below







JNA/WA