Asamoah Gyan joins 'famous contact list' challenge with hilarious revelation

Asamoah Gyan Coffee Outfit.jpeg Ghana's all-time top scorer, Asamoah Gyan

Sun, 16 Jul 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has joined the trend of the "Who's the Famous Person on Your Contact List" challenge, following his recent retirement from professional football.

The 37-year-old striker, who is Ghana's all-time leading goal scorer, humorously named himself as the most famous contact on his phone.

Gyan made this amusing revelation after participating in the draw for the African qualifiers of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The draw placed Ghana in Group I alongside Mali, Central African Republic, Madagascar, Comoros, and Chad.

The African qualifiers comprise 54 nations, which have been divided into nine groups. The top-ranked teams from each group will automatically progress to the next stage of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The best four third-place teams will compete in a mini-tournament, with the winner taking part in an intercontinental playoff.

In a related development, the Ghanaian duo from Club Brugge, Denis Odoi and Kamal Sowah, also took part in the "Who's the Famous Person on Your Contact List" challenge.

Sowah picked Ghanaian musician King Promise while Odoi picked Ghanaian-British rapper Stormzy; both players are gearing up for the 2023-2024 Belgian Jupiler Pro League.

