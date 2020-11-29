Asamoah Gyan makes GPL debut as Legon Cities, Medeama share spoils

Asamoah Gyan played his first game for Legon Cities against Medeama

Asamoah Gyan played his first game in the domestic top-flight for the first time in 17 years for Legon Cities against Medeama in matchday three of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.

The 34-year-old striker said that after seventeen years of playing for clubs in Europe, the Middle East and Asia, he feels excited to be returning to the league where his career took off.



The all-time leading top scorer for the Black Stars came on as a substitute in the 70th minute of the second half for Raphael Ocloo to make his debut for Legon Cities in the Ghana Premier League.



His illustrious career started in 2003 in the Ghana Premier League where he played for Liberty Professionals.



As a teenager, Gyan scored 10 goals in 16 games. The numbers were impressive so secured a move abroad without completing the season.



Since leaving Ghana, Gyan has achieved so much and is rated as one of the best players from the continent of Africa.

He featured for the likes of Udinese, Modena, Rennes, Sunderland in the Premier League, Kayserispor, Shanghai SIPG and Al Ahli.



However, his best spell abroad was in the United Arab Emirates with Al Ain. Gyan was absolutely unplayable in the league, scoring week in week out. He spent four years in UAE and won the league golden boot three times.



But Gyan has finally decided to come home. Many had thought he would sign for Asante Kotoko, having expressed his desire to play for the Porcupine Warriors before he ends his career.



Gyan is the all-time leading goal scorer of the Ghana national team, with 51 goals and has represented Ghana at 2006, 2010 and 2014 FIFA World Cups.



With 6 goals, he is the top African goal scorer in the history of the World Cup.