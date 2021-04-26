Asamoah Gyan makes injury return in Legon Cities draw against Dreams FC

Asamoah Gyan

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan made his return from injury for Legon Cities in their 1-1 draw against Dreams FC on Sunday in the Ghana Premier League.

The striker was introduced on the 83rd minute of the game replacing Hans Kwoffie as Legon Cities were held at home on the day.



The 34-year-old has been out for some time after sustaining a groin injury in mid-December which ruled him out of action for some time.



Hans Kwoffie scored on the 44th minute to brought his tally up to 10 goals in the ongoing campaign.

After the recess, Abdul Jalilu drew the visitors level to ensure both teams shared the spoils in a keenly contested matchday 21 fixture.



Gyan will be hoping to stay fit for Legon Cities as they fight to maintain their status in the national top-flight league.