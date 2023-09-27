Asamoah Gyan mentors young footballers in USA

Asamoah Gyan during youth clinic

Ghanaian football legend, Asamoah Gyan was a special guest at a youth training programme in Florida, USA.

Gyan trained the kids on some basics of football skills as they looked to improve their skills and learn about the sport.



The former Sunderland man, together with the 2022 USL Championship MVP Leonardo Fernandes, led the youth clinic organized by USL side Tampa Bay Rowdies. Gyan, after the session, signed autographs for the kids.



Gyan, together with his manager and Executive Council member, Samuel Anim are in the USA for personal business.



"Inspiring the next Generation. I spent precious time with the kids of Tampa Bay Rowdies in Tampa, Florida. Coaching Clinic, autograph session, and interactions," wrote the ex-Ghana captain on social media.

Asamoah Gyan announced his retirement in June 2023. He already holds a UEFA coaching license B and thus qualifies to begin a career path in coaching.





