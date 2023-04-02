15
Asamoah Gyan names Didier Drogba as greatest African to play in Premier League

Didier Drogba2 610x400.png Didier Drogba has been inducted into Premier League Hall of Fame

Sun, 2 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan has named Ivory Coast legend Didier Drogba as the greatest African player to have played in the Premier League.

According to Asamoah Gyan, many top players in Africa including himself have played in the Premier League but Drogba's records and achievements make him stand tall amongst all his colleagues.

The Ghanaian legend made this statement in an interview with Super Sports while discussing Africa's greatest players who have played in the Premier League.

"This is a tough one but when you are about records and achievements then I will say Didier Drogba. He is ahead because of the numbers he made."

"To be fair I feel like Didier Drogba is the greatest," Asamoah Gyan said on Super Sports monitored by GhanaWeb Sports.

On the best African player he played with, Asamoah Gyan mentioned another Ivory Coast legend, Yaya Toure.

"I think Yaya Toure. He is one of the best African players I have played with in the Premier League. He was both offensive and defensive and he was soo good at what he does,"

Meanwhile, Didier Drogba is the first and only African player who has been inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

JE/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
