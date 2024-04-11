Asamoah Gyan names Kwadwo Asamoah as his best Black Stars teammate

Kwadwo Asamoah and Asamoah Gyan

Ghanaian football legend Asamoah Gyan has named Kwadwo Asamoah as his best-ever Black Stars teammate.

Recalling some of their memorable times in the national team, Asamoah Gyan highlighted the calm and humorous lifestyle of the former Juventus player as one of his favourite attributes of his teammate.



In an interview with Angel TV, Gyan explained that although he had a good bond with the likes of Sulley Muntari, Laryea Kingston, and Steven Appiah, his relationship with Kwadwo Asamoah stood out.



“There were a lot of players I played with but I would say it’s Kwadwo Asamoah who later became my roommate. He’s the shy type but very jovial, he was a real comedian which Ghanaians didn’t know," Gyan said.



"I enjoyed playing with him as well as players like Sulley Muntari, Laryea Kingston, Steven Appiah, and the likes, but they later left the scene, and it was left with Kwadwo Asamoah whom I was sharing a room and everything with, and there was this chemistry between us. I also enjoyed playing with Sulley Muntari too," the ex-Ghana captain added.

Asamoah Gyan and Kwadwo Asamoah shared good memories on the pitch in the past.



The two players represented Ghana in multiple tournaments including the 2008, 2010, 2013, and 2015 AFCONs and two FIFA World Cup tournaments (2010 & 2014).



The two are often remembered for collaborating to score a goal against Portugal at the 2014 World Cup.



JNA/MA