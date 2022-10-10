0
Asamoah Gyan needs more time to work on himself - Baffour Gyan

Asamoah Gyan And Baffour Gyan Asamoah Gyan and Baffour Gyan

Mon, 10 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Ghana international, Baffour Gyan has disclosed that his younger brother, Asamoah Gyan, has to invest more time to work on himself if he desires to return to action soon.

Asamoah Gyan who has expressed interest to be part of Ghana’s squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup last played for Legon Cities in the Ghana Premier League.

According to Baffour Gyan, his brother knows better and must focus on regaining full fitness before thinking of playing again.

“He knows much about football and you can’t just get out of your house to go to the field to play football. If you decide to play when you are not ready the game will teach you a lesson, for me, he is not ready and he needs to work more on himself” he said when asked about Asamoah Gyan’s quest to return to the field on Wontumi FM.

Asamoah Gyan is Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals in 109 appearances for the Black Stars.

His record of 6 goals also makes him Africa’s top scorer at the World Cup.

