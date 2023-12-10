Asamoah Gyan offers to meet trader in viral video protecting his items from the rain

Legendary Ghanaian striker Asamoah Gyan

Legendary Ghanaian footballer, Asamoah Gyan has indicated his willingness to offer some assistance to a trader in viral video on social media, announcing his intentions of meeting him.

The video of the man who was busily protecting his wares from the rain has aroused feelings of sympathy and admiration of his hustle on social media.



The viral video has Amerado’s Kwaku Ananse in the background which adds an extra layer of emotiveness to the plight of the man.



Asamoah Gyan, like many on social media, has been touched by the video and offered to meet the man, presumably to support him.



On Sunday, December 10, 2023, Asamoah Gyan tweeted in reply to the original video “I’m touched. I wanna meet this guy.”



Gyan’s post generated replies of commendation and appreciation to him from some Ghanaians who are impressed by his impeding act of kindness.



Asamoah Gyan has reputation of being a generous and charitable personality.

Recently, ace Ghanaian gospel artiste, Nacee revealed how Asamoah Gyan supported a concert of his when all hope seemed to have been lost.



In an interview, Nacee said preparations for his concert stalled because he faced some financial setbacks which almost discouraged him but Asamoah Gyan came through for him with a gift of $8000.



“I remember when I wanted to organise a concert in 2015 and I was financially struggling, Asamoah Gyan gave me $8,000,” Nacee said in an interview with Kofi TV.



“In fact, [I’ll say this’ anywhere. And I just want the opportunity to meet him once again to say thank you.”



