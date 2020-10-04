Asamoah Gyan only had informal talks with Kotoko - Samuel Anim Addo

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan

Samuel Anim Addo the Manager of Asamoah "Babyjet" Gyan has revealed that the reports in the media about Kotoko signing Asamoah Gyan is wrong and the stories are creating problems for the player.

Speaking on Kessben Sports saturday's edition the Gyan's manager Anim Addo said the Asamoah Gyan entourage only had informal discussions with Kumasi Asante Kotoko.



He said they are shocked that these meetings were released into the public domain.

Anim Addo also revealed that the figure being quoted in stories going round are very small for the Asamoah Gyan brand and the management of Asamoah Gyan have a good working relationship with Kotoko's CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah.



He ended by saying future talks with the club wont yield any results because of what happened with their informal talks.