Asamoah Gyan poses 'uncomfortable' question to Darren Bent on why he left Sunderland

Darren Bent and Asamoah Gyan

Former England player, Darren Bent has finally opened up about why he left Sunderland after Asamoah Gyan arrived at the club.

In a recent interview on Talk Sports, Bent was caught by surprise when Asamoah Gyan posed the question about why he left Sunderland when things were getting better at the club.



Though Bent tried to evade the question by asking the host to go on a break, he was forced to answer and explained that it was Asamoah Gyan’s time to shine.



Gyan who was candid over his former teammates answer stated that he was disappointed when Bent left.



Below is how the conversation unfolded



Gyan: Before [I leave], I want to ask Darren [Bent] why he left Sunderland.

Bent: Is it break, have you not got a break at this moment?



Host: Asamoah wants you to answer the question.



Bent: Not this time Asamoah. I felt it was your time to shine so if I don’t move over, you were going to take my spot anyway so the platform was yours.



Gyan: We were comfortable playing as two strikers. Honestly, I was disappointed because we were getting to know each other and performing and all of a sudden you left.



Bent: Yeah it's one of the things I say hmm. But look at the end of the day we got to spend a bit of time together and I enjoyed that time together.

???? Gyan: “Before I go I want to ask why Darren left Sunderland!”



???? “We were comfortable playing two strikers. I was disappointed!”



???? Bent: “Andy, please hurry up!”@DarrenBent did NOT expect his ex-teammate @ASAMOAH_GYAN3 to ask him why he left Sunderland! ???? pic.twitter.com/2ctveiplll — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) November 17, 2022

JNA/KPE