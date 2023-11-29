Asamoah Gyan reacts to Prophet Adu Boahen's viral sermon about him and Baffour Gyan

Asamoah and Baffour Gyan

Legendary Ghanaian footballer, Asamoah Gyan has welcomed a sermon by Prophet Johnson Adu Boahen which seeks to extol the virtues of his elder brother Baffour Gyan.

The prophet in the sermon which has now gone viral on various social media platforms expressed massive admiration for Baffour Gyan for his role in the successful career attained by Asamoah Gyan.



According to him, despite being the elder of the two and also enjoying some level of professional football, Baffour Gyan was humble enough to step back and allow Gyan to shine once it became obvious that his younger brother had the talent and charisma to be a more successful footballer.



He expressed that Gyan’s success which has seen him become the highest scorer in the history of the Black Stars would not have materialized had Baffour Gyan not provided abled support.



He noted that Baffour’s admirable character is unreal as most Ghanaians, particularly elder siblings would have preferred to be the face of the family’s success instead of supporting their younger and more talented relatives to take the front seat.



“One person I really respect in this country is Asamoah Gyan’s elder brother, Baffour. I respect him so much because he's not greedy. Even though he is older than Asamoah Gyan, he has been very supportive of him. Once he realized that Asamoah Gyan could become the next big thing in Ghana football, he retired and supported him.

“Both of them are married but they enjoy a great relationship because Baffour is not greedy and selfish. In today’s Ghana once an older sibling sees the younger one making progress, then he or she starts to pull strings to bring him or her down. The little mistake you make, your own sibling will poison you.



“Baffour Gyan doesn’t shy from doing the little things to enable his brother to succeed. He takes pride in supporting his brother and sometimes even serves as a bodyguard to protect his brother. Every family has someone destined to be the star so when you see that just support him or her to succeed because there’s nothing you can do to bring him or her down,” he said.



Asamoah Gyan, on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, reacted to the video, stating that “Preach on”.



Gyan has never hidden his respect and admiration for his elder brother who he perceives to be his ‘second god”



“We all serve the living God but I will say, he is my second god because he has done everything for me,” those were the exact words Ghanaian striker Asamoah Gyan used in describing the influence of his brother Baffour Gyan on his career. “We all serve the living God but I will say, he is my second god because he has done everything for me,” the former Sunderland player told Max TV.

“The mistakes he made in life, he made sure I didn’t go through them. He is like a guardian angel till now.” He added.



Detailing the impact and influence of his brother on his career, Asamoah recalled that it was Baffour’s advice that succeeded in making him decide on schooling in Accra although he had different plans.



“He went to Adisadel College and I wanted to follow his footsteps when I completed JHS and I had to choose Adisadel College, so I chose all the Cape Coast schools,” Baby Jet said.





