Asamoah Gyan reacts to viral video of woman who has been dreaming of meeting him for over 10 years

Former Black Stars player, Asamoah Gyan has reacted to a video of a woman who has been longing to meet him for more than ten years.

According to the woman, she became an ardent fan of Asamoah Gyan many years ago when she started having dreams about the former Sunderland player. She stated that at times she would have dreams of Gyan scoring goals which indeed came true.



She went on to state that her love for Gyan grew as the days went by to the extent that she convinced her son to attend Accra Academy, the high school Gyan attended.



Recalling one of the incidents when she wanted to meet Gyan, she stated that her son met the footballer when he paid the school a visit and phoned her to come over only for her to arrive and realize Gyan had left the location.



As someone who was determined to make her wish to come to pass, she stated she went to extreme lengths but all efforts proved futile.



According to her, she was at the funeral of Gyan’s mother and even travelled from Tema to attend Richard Kingson’s wedding in a bid to meet the former Black Stars striker.



The woman who claims to own a restaurant, recalled several incidents when people who claimed to be close to Asamoah Gyan ate at her eatery for with the promise of helping her meet the man popularly known as Baby Jet.

She also went on reveal that her love for Gyan made her sometimes leave her work to go watch Gyan’s firstborn train at Legon and even met with the ex-player's wife during their stay in Ghana.



She stated in the video that, although all her efforts to meet Gyan have yielded no fruit, she is confident that with the help of social media, Gyan will be able to grant her request.



Asamoah Gyan who is Ghana’s highest top scorer in history shared the video of the woman on his social media page and expressed his desire to meet to meet the woman one day.



Watch video below







JNA/KPE