Asamoah Gyan ready to help boyhood club Liberty Professionals

Asamoah Gyan is the all-time top scorer for Ghana with 51 goals

Former Black Stars striker, Asamoah Gyan is ready to offer his services to his boyhood club, Liberty Professionals who are currently in the Division One League.

Liberty Professionals, the club that used to be a talent hub for Ghana football, was relegated to division in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.



The club according to reports could not compete in the Ghana Premier League due to financial constraints and Asamoah Gyan has said that he is ready to help the club in any capacity when called upon.



"Liberty Professionals have produced some great players for the national team. The likes of Michael Essien, Sulley Muntari, Baffour Gyan, and myself among other players but at the moment they play in the Division One League."

"For me, it is a club I still cherish because they gave me the platform. I am ready to assist in any capacity when I am called and I am sure other former players will be willing to assist," Asamoah Gyan said as quoted by footballghana.



Liberty Professionals are currently second in Zone Three of the ongoing 2022/2023 Division One League season with 52 points.



