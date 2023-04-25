3
Menu
Sports

Asamoah Gyan ready to help boyhood club Liberty Professionals

Asamoah Gyan Secures UEFA License B Coaching Certificate.jpeg Asamoah Gyan is the all-time top scorer for Ghana with 51 goals

Tue, 25 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars striker, Asamoah Gyan is ready to offer his services to his boyhood club, Liberty Professionals who are currently in the Division One League.

Liberty Professionals, the club that used to be a talent hub for Ghana football, was relegated to division in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.

The club according to reports could not compete in the Ghana Premier League due to financial constraints and Asamoah Gyan has said that he is ready to help the club in any capacity when called upon.

"Liberty Professionals have produced some great players for the national team. The likes of Michael Essien, Sulley Muntari, Baffour Gyan, and myself among other players but at the moment they play in the Division One League."

"For me, it is a club I still cherish because they gave me the platform. I am ready to assist in any capacity when I am called and I am sure other former players will be willing to assist," Asamoah Gyan said as quoted by footballghana.

Liberty Professionals are currently second in Zone Three of the ongoing 2022/2023 Division One League season with 52 points.

JE/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
IMF dodges Ghana again as govt misses out on board meetings for April 2023
The Ghanaian millionaire who married after 4 months of dating
‘It's a joke to praise Mahama for paying his electricity’ – Wontumi
'Frimpong-Boateng is politically immature' - Maurice Ampaw
Kumawu election: NDC sponsoring independent candidate – Wontumi
Gabby’s 2017 tweet about galamsey 'comes biting'
Social media users mourn lady shot 5 times by her boyfriend in Kumasi
‘Greatest danger to forests of Ghana was Sir John’ – Report
Gifty Anti speaks on marriage separation rumours
Yonny Kulendi is next CJ - New report shoots down Torkornoo's chances
Related Articles: