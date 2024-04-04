Asamoah Gyan refuses to pass judgement on Dede Ayew's reign as Black Stars captain

Ex-Black Stars skipper, Asamoah Gyan (holding a bottle) and Dede Ayew

Former Black Stars skipper, Asamoah Gyan declined to pass judgement on Andre Ayew's tenure as Black Stars captain.

He rather emphasised Ayew's leadership qualities, noting that the Le Havre man, who was his deputy, has always exhibited good leadership qualities.



When asked to make a decision on who is the better leader, Gyan indicated that they are different personalities with different styles of leadership.



"Everyone has his style of leadership. Everyone saw what I did when I was the captain. And now it's Andre's time and his colleagues have gotten to know how he does his things," he told Asempa FM.



"Andre is a good leader. We've been in camp together before and while he was my assistant he showed signs of a good leader," he added.

"Now it's his era. At the end of the day, it's like a debate and we don't have a winner. But people know in their head who did what, so everyone has his opinion."



Andre Ayew took over the captaincy from Asamoah Gyan in 2019. He has led the Black Stars to four tournaments since - Three Africa Cup of Nations and one FIFA World Cup.



