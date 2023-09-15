Asamoah Gyan resurrects 'beef' with Abena Korkor, dares socialite to curse him if he attempted to sleep with her

Abena Korkor and Asamoah Gyan

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has dared controversial socialite, Abena Korkor to curse him if she claims he attempted to lure her to bed.

According to Asamoah Gyan, Abena Korkor is fond of denting the hard-won reputation of public figures and won't allow her to destroy him.



Asamoah Gyan in a live video on Instagram refuted allegations leveled at him by Abena Korkor and claimed that she was concocting stories because he did not allow her to engage in inappropriate behaviour with him.



"If she tries to flirt with you and you don't mind her, she will go around talking about and you people are there.



"This person, I was trying to bring her closer to me but I realized where things were going... If you come and flirt and you don't get it, then you go telling people that somebody has slept with you.



"You think I'm so easy to get? If you like, bring eggs and schnapps to come and curse," he said among other things.

Gyan's statement comes after Abena Korkor allegedly accused him of attempting to engage in an amorous relationship with her.



In a video that circulated online, Korkor claimed that the former Sunderland and Al-Ain striker made advances towards her, but she had declined his advances.





The controversial media personality went on to say that Gyan was persistently calling and pressuring her to give in to his desires."...Asamoah Gyan is a fine guy but he is uncouth. He is foolish. Even if you dash him to me, I won't take him. He calls me on video call begging me to come to his house, he and Stephen Appiah," she said.

Asamoah Gyan has urged the media to be circumspect when engaging Abena Korkor since she has proven to be fond of destroying the hard-won repute of personalities.





JNA/KPE