Asamoah Gyan returns to Legon Cities training ahead WAFA game

Legon Cities striker Asamoah Gyan

Striker Asamoah Gyan has returned to training with Legon Cities teammates after sitting out for the past two weeks.

Cities are preparing for their week 8 Ghana Premier League encounter against WAFA at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday night.



WAFA have lost couple of games on the road this season but Cities are winless in all seven matches this campaign having lost four times and drawn the other three games.



Gyan has made three appearances – all coming from the bench – and is yet to score in his second season in the country’s top flight.

The record Ghana national team goalscorer scored 10 goals in the 2003 league season with Liberty Professionals.



Cities have been poor in the ongoing season leaving them at the bottom of the league log with just three points.