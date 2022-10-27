Asamoah Gyan reveals 'science' behind wonderful goal against US at 2010 World Cup

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan

Former Black Stars striker Asamoah Gyan has explained that the speed at which he run before scoring the volley against USA at the 2010 World Cup made the goal possible.

Gyan latched onto Andre Ayew's clearance and made the most out of it by getting ahead of his maker before volleying the ball with his weaker foot to give Ghana a lead inside extra time.



Speaking on GhOne TV, Gyan detailed that his kilometers were much better although he was a bit under the weather on the day.



"My kilometers(for the goal) were much better. It was a day that I run (a lot) although I was even sick before the game," he said.



The goal qualified Ghana for the quarter-finals of the World Cup, becoming the third African country to achieve the feat.



He further advised young stroker on what to do in similar situations.



"As a striker, my advice to the young ones is that, when you get to that position, you just have to hit the target. I saw the ball, you know where the post is you just picture where the post is, how to strike the ball is the most important thing at that point."

Despite knowing that his goal against the United States was one of the most important of his career, Gyan previously stated that his favourite goal was against England.



"My favourite goal is the one against England and the other one I scored in Congo. It was a World Cup qualifier. It was one of my best goals, we drew 1-1. I don't know if the tape is there that was 2006," he said on Peace FM.



After the 2010 World Cup, England engaged Ghana in an international friendly at Wembley.



Andy Carroll gave the Three Lions the lead in the first half but Asamoah Gyan pulled Ghana level a few minutes to full time.



Gyan picked up a loose ball at the edge of the box and made his way into the area by getting past two England defenders before brilliantly curling the ball with his weaker foot to the far bottom corner in additional time.



EE/KPE

