Asamoah Gyan ruled out of Legon Cities match against Berekum Chelsea

Legon Cities striker Asamoah Gyan

Followers of the Ghana Premier League will have to wait a little longer to see Asamoah Gyan in action for Legon Cities after the striker was ruled out of action due to injury.

Head coach of Legon Cities Goran Barjktarevic has confirmed that Gyan will miss their season opener against Berekum Chelsea.



In a pre-match update on the club’s website, Goran said that the coaching team are working with Gyan to get him fit but the game against Chelsea is too soon for him.



“Asamoah Gyan is one experienced player and he’s still got some problems with injury.” Head Coach Barjaktarevic said.



“We are working to get him fit because it is very important when he comes back, he comes back in good shape”.



Asamoah Gyan made a dramatic return to the Ghana Premier League after seventeen years of plying his trade in Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

His move to Legon Cities has generated huge excitement and Kojo Addae Mensah, a sports analyst has urged the Ghana Football Association to capitalize on it.



He told GhanaWeb that the FA and Legon Cities can leverage on Gyan’s popularity to get sponsors.



“There is no doubt in my mind that Gyan will enhance the patronage and popularity of the league. I hope it will cause an improvement in the TV sponsorship deal so that more people will be attracted to the games he will play so that it will attract sponsorship”.



“Sponsors want top of the mind awareness and eyeballs to be seeing brands and I have no doubt in my mind Asamoah Gyan will pull crowds to whichever game he will play. It is something Legon Cities, the FA, and the league must leverage on to get the mileage that they can get out of it”.



Gyan has not played competitive football since the beginning of the year when he returned to the country after sustaining an injury while playing for his former club NorthEast United.