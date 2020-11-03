Asamoah Gyan’s Legon Cities captaincy reports not true – GhanaWeb sources

Legon Cities striker Asamoah Gyan

Legon Cities are not considering naming Asamoah Gyan as captain, a club source has told www.ghanaweb.com.

Widespread reports indicate that Gyan was being considered for the captaincy role following his move to the club.



The reports alleged that Gyan was going to takeover Fatau Dauda’s position at the club.



But the source insists that the issue of captaincy has not even come up at the club.



Our source noted Gyan who is now doing a lot of gym work to build his fitness has not been mentioned as a potential skipper for Legon Cities.



“I don’t think even Gyan has any interest in becoming the captain,” our source said.

Gyan signed a one-year deal with Legon Cities on transfer deadline day after a deal with Kotoko fell through.



Kotoko were bent on sealing a deal with Asamoah Gyan but were put off but his demands.



Gyan reportedly asked to be paid over $500,000 before joining a club he professed to be a fan of.



Aside Kotoko, the former Black Stars captain was a subject of interest from Ashgold and Great Olympics.