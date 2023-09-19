Asamoah Gyan's advise to protégé Antoine Semenyo on how to become a great player

Antoine Semenyo and Asamoah Gyan

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan has shared some pearls of wisdom with Black Stars forward Antoine Semenyo on how he can become a great footballer.

In an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, the AFC Bournemouth striker revealed that Asamoah Gyan is his idol and he still watches highlights of his playing days to pick up some tricks.



Semenyo said he dreams of accomplishing the feat of Asamoah Gyan when asked why the ex-Sunderland was his favourite.



"Asamoah Gyan is a big one for me. I still watch him. When it came to the Africa Cup of Nations and the World Cup as well, he is such a big player and I dream to be exactly like him," he said in an interview with Ghanaweb TV.



Gyan after seeing portions of the interview took to social media to offer some motivational words to Semenyo.



He wrote, "The sky is your limit, bro. Just stay focused and keep pushing."



Semenyo has gained popularity among fans for his hardworking performances with the Black Stars, contributing both goals and assists to the team's success.

The sky is your limit bro. Just stay focused and keep pushing ???????????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/fLuTMDZVVG — ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) September 18, 2023

JNA/KPE