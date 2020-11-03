Asamoah Gyan's return to GPL is a blessing for Ghana football - Yahaya Mohammed

Black Stars striker , Asamoah Gyan

Aduana Stars striker, Yahaya Mohammed, has welcomed the return of Black Stars Striker Asamoah Gyan to the Ghana Premier League with open arms.

The legendary striker has made a return to the Ghana Premier League after leaving Ghana Premier League side Liberty Professionals in 2003 as a teenager.



The all-time top scorer for the Black Stars signed for Legon Cities on a one-year deal ahead of the start of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season slated for November 13.



Speaking on the arrival of Asamoah Gyan, Yahaya Mohammed stated that the return of the Ghana legend will be of immense benefit to the entire football community.

“Asamoah Gyan’s return to the Ghana Premier League is a blessing to Ghana football,” Yahaya Mohammed told Angel 102.9 FM.



He added that: “No matter what happens I’m going to win the goal king in the 2020/2021 football season.”