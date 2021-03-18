Asamoah Gyan scores against Black Stars

He stepped up, took a few quick steps, directed his kick to the right bottom corner and it’s a goal.

Asamoah Gyan has scored in a game involving the Black Stars but this time unlike previous occasions, Gyan did not score for Ghana, instead, he scored against the team that he has netted 51 times for.



It was a friendly between his side, Legon Cities and a Black Stars team preparing for two crucial Africa Cup of Nations, but the fact that he was on the opposite side and not in the Black Stars despite not retiring from national team duty is a perfect illustration of how things have become for the legendary striker.



Like the career of every footballer, Gyan has reached a nadir and while he may not admit it, the friendly match between the Black Stars and Legon Cities has enough message for him.



He is a legend who has created so many great memories for Ghanaians and while the excesses of his life and career tend to dominate the press, questions cannot be raised about his status as one of the best to have played for the Black Stars.

With fitness issues dominating the latter part of his career and CK Akonnor determined to move on from his era, it will not be unfair for one to say that Gyan’s national team career is over.



His goal became the consolation for Legon Cities who shipped in three goals and judging from his form and age, this could be the closest he will ever get to the Black Stars as a player.



Watch his goal below



