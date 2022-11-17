Asamoah Gyan secures UEFA License B coaching certificate

Africa's top scorer at the FIFA World Cup, Asamoah Gyan has completed his UEFA License B coaching course in Europe.
The former Black Stars captain enrolled in a class for a six-month programme for a Football Association of Wales’ Uefa B License certificate in June 2022.
Asamoah Gyan's programme was a residential course for those with experience in playing or coaching in the professional game.
Six months after enrolling in the Football Association of Wales’ UEFA B License course, the Ghanaian has now graduated and is now a certified UEFA coach.
The former Sunderland striker announced this on his Twitter page while indicating that he will soon set up a coaching clinic in Ghana.
"Your new UEFA License Coach is here ❤️⚽️, thanks to all who made it possible & a special one to the Wales FA, this is just the beginning. January 2023 Coaching Clinic loading," Asamoah Gyan tweeted.
Asamoah Gyan is the all-time top scorer of the Black Stars with 51 goals in 109 appearances.
Your new UEFA License Coach is here ❤️⚽️, thanks to all who made it possible & a special one to the Wales FA , this is just the beginning . January 2023 Coaching Clinic loading ???????? pic.twitter.com/ultjaj6VwV— ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) November 17, 2022
Watch the latest edition of GhanaWeb Mundial show and Sports Debate below
- I was disappointed – Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer speaks on his exclusion from Ghana final squad
- Yannick Bolasie questions Jeffery Schlupp’s exclusion from Ghana final squad
- 2022 World Cup: Qatar, here we come - Inaki Williams shares excitement ahead of tournament
- 2022 World Cup: Celta Vigo congratulate defender Joseph Aidoo on Ghana call-up
- 2022 World Cup: Iddrisu Baba consoled by Real Mallorca after Black Stars omission
- Read all related articles