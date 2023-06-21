Asamoah Gyan should stick to coaching - Former GFA Vice

Ghana's all-time top scorer, Asamoah Gyan

Former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association, Fred Pappoe, has urged Asamoah Gyan to stick to coaching and help unearth more talents for the country after calling time on his career.

Asamoah Gyan on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, announced his retirement from football after a career that span over two decades.



Following his retirement, there have been talks of what is next for the Ghanaian all-time top scorer.



However, Fred Pappoe, believes Asamoah Gyan possesses great passion which can make him a good coach and give opportunities to players who look up to him.



According to him, he would be glad if Gyan continues to stay within the corridors of football after hanging his boots.

Speaking in an interview with 3FM, Fred Pappoe said, “I know he got some coaching badges and he is about getting to the end of the desired requirement to coach and you can also see that he has a passion for scouting and young talent development. I would encourage him to stick to that.”



“Once you’ve made some returns from your active life you would invest, so I want to believe that he has invested wisely. I would encourage him to keep to that and set a good example for those coming after him. So coaching, scouting and business after football,” he added.



Asamoah Gyan secured a UEFA License B coaching certificate in 2022 and has been doing great work with his Baby Jet U16 Football Tournament.



