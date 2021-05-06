Asamoah Gyan shouldn’t have reacted to the boo from fans – Augustine Arhinful

Ghanaian footballer, Asamoah Gyan

Former Ghana International, Augustine Arhinful, has told Asamoah Gyan to focus on his career and not respond to criticisms from the fans.

Asamoah Gyan was booed by the fans during Legon Cities versus Asante Kotoko game on Saturday.



The incident has generated conversation in the media on whether it can discourage other Ghanaian-based players abroad from ever returning to the league to end their careers.



According to Augustine Arhinful, Gyan should have assessed all these things before deciding to make a return to the domestic league.

“Asamoah Gyan did not assess all these things before he decided to return to the Ghana Premier League. I have also experienced this before but I didn’t take it personally”, he told Happy 98.9FM.



“If you think you want to come home and play the league then you have to be prepared for all this or else just come enjoy your time and promote others. He as an individual should not pay attention to it. He should focus on Legon Cities and psych himself up if he wants to play in the league”.



“The more you are reacting, the more you are mudding waters”, he advised the Ghanaian football legend.