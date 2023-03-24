Asamoah Gyan speaks on Inaki Williams' goal drought in Black Stars

Black Stars striker, Inaki Williams

Ghanaian legend, Asamoah Gyan, has called on Ghanaians and football fans to be patient with the striker who is struggling to find his feet in the Black Stars team.

According to Asamoah Gyan, Inaki Williams has played in Europe all his life and is now trying to adjust to the African game since switching his nationality to Ghana and that has been difficult for him.



Inaki Williams before the game Angola was yet to find the back of the net after featuring in 6 games and the match at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Thursday, March 23, 2023, took his goal drought to 7 games.



Speaking about the goal drought, Asamoah Gyan stated that Inaki Williams needs just a goal, and that will open the floodgate for him in the Black Stars.



"It's very difficult to adjust to the African game, he has played in Europe all his life. We need to give him more opportunities"



"He is improving even though he hasn't found his feet yet but I'm sure his first goal will open the floodgates and many more will follow. His first goal will boost his confidence level. Let's keep supporting him," Asamoah Gyan told Kumasi-based Akoma FM.



Inaki Williams since making his debut for the Black Stars against Brazil has played against Nicaragua, Switzerland, Portugal, South Korea, Uruguay and Angola.

Watch videos from Ghana vs Anogla match below



















JE/FNOQ