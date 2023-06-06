Ghana legend, Asamoah Gyan spotted at birthday party of popular TikToker Asantewaa

Ghana legend, Asamoah Gyan was spotted at the plush birthday party of Ghanaian Tik Tok star, Asantwaa.

The Black Stars' all-time top scorer was among the notable Ghanaian personalities who turned up for the event on June 4, 2023.



Actress Tracey Boakye, prophet Kwabena Boakye Asiamah commonly known as Ajagurajah, Fashionista Richard Brown also known as Osebo, Kumawood actor Abraham Davis known by his set name Salinko, and other stars attended the event to support Asantewaa.



In a video that emerged online, Asamoah Gyan welcomed the birthday girl as the duo embraced each other and sat on a set-aside table.



It was a two-in-one celebration for the actress who turned 29 years as she officially launched her newly established business, ‘Sitsafe toilet seat sanitizer’.

EE/KPE