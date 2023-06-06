0
Menu
Sports

Asamoah Gyan spotted at birthday party of popular TikToker Asantewaa

Baby Eey .png Ghana legend, Asamoah Gyan spotted at birthday party of popular TikToker Asantewaa

Tue, 6 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana legend, Asamoah Gyan was spotted at the plush birthday party of Ghanaian Tik Tok star, Asantwaa.

The Black Stars' all-time top scorer was among the notable Ghanaian personalities who turned up for the event on June 4, 2023.

Actress Tracey Boakye, prophet Kwabena Boakye Asiamah commonly known as Ajagurajah, Fashionista Richard Brown also known as Osebo, Kumawood actor Abraham Davis known by his set name Salinko, and other stars attended the event to support Asantewaa.

In a video that emerged online, Asamoah Gyan welcomed the birthday girl as the duo embraced each other and sat on a set-aside table.

It was a two-in-one celebration for the actress who turned 29 years as she officially launched her newly established business, ‘Sitsafe toilet seat sanitizer’.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Zionfelix.com (@zionfelixdotcom)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Zionfelix.com (@zionfelixdotcom)



EE/KPE
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
CJ nominee: Joe Wise confirms consensus position
Kwaku Azar speaks on Gyakye Quayson ruling
Nana B confirms Kumawu MP-elect didn’t vote during by-election
Chief fumes over selective development in Assin North
Kennedy Agyapong slams Annoh-Dompreh over unpresidential tag
'Is this governance?' – Opambour 'mourns' state of Ghana’s economy
Kwahu Nkwatia Chief convicted for contempt
Anyidoho booms on June 4th
Aspiring NPP PC throws support behind Kennedy Agyapong
Kweku Baako reacts to adjournment of case against Ken Agyapong