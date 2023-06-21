Asamoah Gyan ‘tackles’ Yvonne Nelson on Twitter trends

Asamoah Gyan and Yvonne Nelson

Two public figures are topping the trends on Twitter as at Wednesday, June 21; following major developments around them.

Black Stars legend, Asamoah Gyan, jumped into the trends after he officially announced his retirement from football on June 20, 2023.



Gyan, Ghana's all-time top scorer, in a statement released on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, announced that he has closed his professional playing after 18 years.



He is however behind actress and movie producer Yvonne Nelson who has been in the trends since early this week after she launched her memoir ‘I am not Yvonne Nelson,’ in which she made disclosures about her career, love life and socio-political activism among others.



"...I want to take this great opportunity, a stage that is difficult in every footballer's career, a moment all footballers do not wish, but when nature dawns, that thin voice will keep echoing into the ears...IT IS TIME...that voice has been clear in my ears, and I have succumbed to it, IT IS TIME.



"IT IS TIME TO HANG THE JERSEY AND BOOTS IN GLORY as I retire officially from active football," part of Gyan’s retirement statement read. He had earlier announced the retirement during his appearance on a panel at the Afrieximbank meeting that ended in Accra on June 21, 2023.

Asamoah Gyan enjoyed a fruitful career that started at Liberty Professional in 2003 and ended at Legon Cities in 2021, when he last played active football.



He played for 11 different clubs, including Liberty, Udinese, Modena F.C, Stade Rennais, Sunderland, Al Ain FC, Shanghai Port F.C, Shabab Al Ahli Club, Kayserispor, NorthEast United FC, and Legon Cities. Gyan is Ghana's all-time leading scorer with 51 goals in 109 games during his international career.



He is one of Africa's revered strikers, holding the record as Africa's top scorer at the World Cup with 6 goals. He scored Ghana's first-ever goal at the World Cup in 2006 and scored the precious goal that sent the country to the quarter-final in 2010, becoming the third African nation to achieve the feat until Morocco bettered the record in the 2022 World Cup.



He played at seven Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, including two finals. Unfortunately, he lost both. He is Ghana's second-top scorer at the AFCON with 8 goals.