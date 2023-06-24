0
Asamoah Gyan tips Black Meteors forward Emmanuel Yeboah for success

Emmanuel Yeboah Wdfsfdv Black Meteors striker Emmanuel Yeboah in action against Zamalek

Sat, 24 Jun 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Ghana captain, Asamoah Gyan has backed U23 striker Emmanuel Yeboah to shine at the Africa U23 Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The tournament begins on Saturday with host Morocco playing Guinea in Group A, who also houses Ghana and Congo.

Yeboah scored three goals against Zamalek during the friendly against Zamalek last Tuesday, and he is expected to play a key role for the team as Ghana eye a return to the summer Olympic Games.

"I can’t wait to see Emmanuel Yeboah at the big stage at the big stage, I love his passion and ability to learn all the time, am not surprised he scored 3 goals in his first start for the National Team," wrote Gyan on Twitter.

Gyan, a member of Ghana's 2004 team at the Olympic Games in Athens, also wished the team the best and wants the players to earn one of Africa's slots to Paris 2024.

"Wish him and the Team all the best, I also started from the Meteors. Go Ghana," he added.

The 37-year-old announced his retirement from football on Tuesday after almost two decades with the national team.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
