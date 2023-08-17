Asamoah Gyan tips Osimhen for 2023 African Player of the Year Award

Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen

Legendary Ghanaian forward, Asamoah Gyan has tipped Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen to win the 2023 African Player of the Year award.

Osimhen had a successful season at club level, leading Napoli to their first Serie A title in 33 years. The Super Eagles star also won the Golden Boot Award in Italy after netting 26 goals last season.



Speaking in an interview with Nigeria's Brilla FM, Gyan noted that Osimhen's performance cannot go unnoticed hence the reason he deserves the 2023 African Player of the Year award.



"For me, he deserves it. As a striker and seeing what he is doing, for the first time in over 30 years, winning the league with Napoli. He deserves it," Gyan told Brilla FM.

The Confederation of African Football will announce a new winner of the award later this year.



Sadio Mane won the 2022 African Player of the Year award. The former Liverpool player led Senegal to win the Africa Cup of Nations title and also won domestic trophies in England.



JNA/KPE