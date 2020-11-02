Asamoah Gyan to be named Legon Cities captain?

Legon Cities striker Asamoah Gyan

Black Stars striker Asamoah Gyan is set to be handed the role of captain at Legon Cities following his deadline day move to the club.

As per reports, Gyan who is a former Ghana captain will be named the skipper of the side for the 2020/2021 league season.



If the reports are anything to go by then Gyan will assume the role currently being held by fellow veteran Fatau Dauda.



Gyan’s move to Legon Cities according to reports is in excess of a million dollars which will be settled in cash and other packages agreed by both parties.



His manager Anim Addo confirmed that the 34-year-old signed a year renewable deal with Legon Cities.



The deal came as a shock to fans of Kumasi Asante Kotoko after he was heavily linked with the club.

It appeared that Gyan was going to play for his boyhood club until a lucrative offer was tabled by Legon Cities.



The legendary Ghanaian forward joins the likes of Baba Mahama, Jonah Attuquaye and Michael Ampadu and a host of other players who joined Legon Cities in the just-ended transfer window.



Asamoah Gyan is returning to the Ghana Premier League after almost seventeen years where he played for Dansoman based Liberty Professionals.



In his only season in Ghana’s topflight league, Gyan scored 10 goals in 16 appearances for Liberty.