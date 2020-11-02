0
Asamoah Gyan to begin training with Legon Cities this week

Mon, 2 Nov 2020 Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars striker, Asamoah Gyan is set to begin training with Legon Cities this week ahead of the start of the new season.

The 34-year-old signed a one-year deal with the Royals on the transfer deadline day.

Gyan, who is the top goalscorer in Ghana's history with 51 goals makes a return to the Ghanaian top-flight, 17 years after leaving Liberty Professionals.

The former Sunderland striker scored 10 goals in 16 games before he left Liberty in 2003 to embark on a career that incorporated spells in Italy, France, England, Turkey, China, and the United Arab Emirates.

He has scored 168 goals for nine clubs.

