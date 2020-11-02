Asamoah Gyan to begin training with Legon Cities this week

Black Stars striker, Asamoah Gyan is set to begin training with Legon Cities this week ahead of the start of the new season.

The 34-year-old signed a one-year deal with the Royals on the transfer deadline day.



Gyan, who is the top goalscorer in Ghana's history with 51 goals makes a return to the Ghanaian top-flight, 17 years after leaving Liberty Professionals.

The former Sunderland striker scored 10 goals in 16 games before he left Liberty in 2003 to embark on a career that incorporated spells in Italy, France, England, Turkey, China, and the United Arab Emirates.



He has scored 168 goals for nine clubs.