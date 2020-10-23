Asamoah Gyan to join Legon Cities

Former Sunderland striker Asamoah Gyan has been undergoing special fitness training with Legon Cities fitness trainer Derrick Osei Owusu as he eyes completing a move to the club in the coming days.

FootballMadeInGhana.com on Thursday exclusively revealed that the former Ghana skipper is close to joining the rich Ghanaian club as talks have reached an advanced stage.



A few days to the striker completing the deal, Gyan was spotted in the private gym of the fitness trainer of the club – Fit and Fine Gym – in Accra undergoing serious exercise to reshape for the coming season.



The all-time top scorer for Ghana is set to inject and impregnate the Legon Cities side with a cutting edge in front of goal, which will certainly ignite passion in the Ghana Premier League and local football.

Gyan is currently Africa’s highest scorer at the FIFA World Cup after 6 goals from the 2006, 2010 and 2014 tournaments.



Below is a video of Gyan undergoing various fitness exercises to reshape for the league.



