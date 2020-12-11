Asamoah Gyan to lead Legon Cities against Kotoko

Asamoah Gyan will lead the attack for Legon Cities against his dream club Asante Kotoko

The Ghana Premier League (GPL) continues this weekend with some exciting fixtures to be played across the various league centres.

Asante Kotoko host Legon Cities in this matchday five fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium which comes off later today.



The Porcupine Warriors are still without a win after two games in the ongoing season whilst Legon Cities have already parted ways with head coach Goran Barjaktarevic following a poor start to the season.



Coach Maxwell Konadu will be hoping to clinch his first win of the season against Legon Cities in this tricky fixture as he battles it out with Coach Bashiru Hayford who makes his debut for the away side.



The game promises to be exciting as Ghana’s all-time leading top scorer Asamoah Gyan will lead the attack for Legon Cities against his dream club Asante Kotoko.



A win could kick start the season for Legon Cities, who have just two points after matchday 4. They have lost one and drawn twice in the ongoing season.



Hearts of Oak vs Dreams

It has been a difficult start to the season for the Phobians who are winless after three matches played.



The poor performances have resulted in some major changes in the club’s technical team as Coach Nii Odoom has been demoted to the youth academy and Kosta Papic appointed the new head coach.



Papic’s debut game for the Phobians on the sidelines ended in a draw against Karela United on matchday four at the Accra Sports Stadium.



A win for the Phobians against Dreams FC will ease some pressure on the team from the fans.



Meanwhile, the highlight of the game will be the return of former Hearts of Oak star Joseph Esso.



Esso left Hearts of Oak to join Dreams FC in a very controversial manner after contractual talks broke down between the two parties.

He has been in fine form for the Still Believe side in the ongoing season and his return to the Accra Sports Stadium is expected to be intriguing.



Week 5 fixtures at a glance



Friday



Asante Kotoko vs Legon Cities



Saturday



Dwarfs vs Medeama

Inter Allies vs Bechem



Sunday



WAFA vs Berekum Chelsea



Aduana Stars vs Eleven Wonders



AshantiGold vs Elmina Sharks



Liberty vs Great Olympics

Karela United vs King Faisal



Hearts of Oak vs Dreams