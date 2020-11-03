Asamoah Gyan trains with Legon Cities

Asamoah Gyan with Legon Cities goalkeeper Fatau Dauda

New signing for Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities, Asamoah Gyan has been spotted training together with former Black Stars goalkeeper Fatau Dauda.

Asamoah Gyan joined The Royals from Indian side North East United in a deal reported to be worth $250,000 on transfer deadline day.



The 34-year-old has begun preparations ahead of the start of the Ghana Premier League which commences next week.



Legon Cities goalkeeper Fatau Dauda in a tweet indicated Asamoah Gyan is a huge motivation to the team.

“Your addition to the team is a huge motivation to all of us. Let’s do it together," his tweet read.



The all-time leading top scorer for the Black Stars is expected to make his debut for Legon Cities in their opening game against Berekum Chelsea.