Asamoah Gyan trends on Twitter due to Essien’s LGBTQ+ post

Ghana’s Twitter trends for March 2, 2021, had Michael Essien topping for obvious reasons, his LGBTQ+ support post, its backlash and subsequent deletion plus the massive loss of followers on the platform.
But a contemporary of Essien’s, Asamoah Gyan, has also been trending for the better part of today. His traction is based on Essien’s U-turn on the pro LGBTQ+ post on Instagram.
Most people tweeting with Gyan’s name are jokingly alleging that Essien was behind Gyan’s infamous 2010 penalty miss whiles others are asking how it is that Gyan is trending over Essien’s online headaches.
The former Chelsea star deleted a post in support of same-sex relations after it attracted backlash from his followers. The same-sex debate has come up strongly in recent times.
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo told a church gathering over the weekend that it will not be under his presidency that same-sex relations will be legalized.
Below are some tweets relating to Gyan:
Eiii so almost 11 years this we now understand why Asamoah Gyan didn’t score that penalty. Michael Essien is very wicked ????????— Kasoa Sarkodie (@Khemikal_) March 2, 2021
So micheal Essien supports LGBT ???? ..i can now understand why Asamoah Gyan missed the penalty— Shattawalegh BlancoGh? (@Blanco_gh) March 2, 2021
Ahh why Michael Essien all over the tl ad3n he confess say he be the reason why Asamoah Gyan spoil ein penalty anaa????????????— Nsore Nsore????????? (@Churchez41) March 2, 2021
If Asamoah Gyan had score that penalty anka Michael Essien won't support LGBTQI— SHIZZY AYO (@shizzyayo1) March 2, 2021
Asamoah Gyan: Michael Essien has posted his thing, now Ghanaians will say I’m the cause????. pic.twitter.com/9jtQgRFAWs— Yung Renzel? (@Rick_Stunnaman) March 2, 2021
Asamoah Gyan: Please tackle Michael Essien alone and leave me out na ma br3 ???? pic.twitter.com/sM7BoW4Tcz— Yung Renzel? (@Rick_Stunnaman) March 2, 2021
