Asamoah Gyan trends on Twitter due to Essien’s LGBTQ+ post

Former Black Stars skipper, Asamoah Gyan

Ghana’s Twitter trends for March 2, 2021, had Michael Essien topping for obvious reasons, his LGBTQ+ support post, its backlash and subsequent deletion plus the massive loss of followers on the platform.

But a contemporary of Essien’s, Asamoah Gyan, has also been trending for the better part of today. His traction is based on Essien’s U-turn on the pro LGBTQ+ post on Instagram.



Most people tweeting with Gyan’s name are jokingly alleging that Essien was behind Gyan’s infamous 2010 penalty miss whiles others are asking how it is that Gyan is trending over Essien’s online headaches.



The former Chelsea star deleted a post in support of same-sex relations after it attracted backlash from his followers. The same-sex debate has come up strongly in recent times.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo told a church gathering over the weekend that it will not be under his presidency that same-sex relations will be legalized.



Below are some tweets relating to Gyan:



