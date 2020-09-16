Sports News

Asamoah Gyan was never happy with the general captain role - George Amoako

Black Stars striker, Asamoah Gyan

Management Committee Chairman of the Black Stars, Mr. George Amoako has revealed that Asamoah Gyan was never happy with the decision to be named as a General Captain of the national team.

The 33-year-old lost his captaincy ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations [Afcon] in Egypt under James Kwasi Appiah as the head coach of the team.



Asamoah Gyan was handed a new role as the General captain of the team with Andre Dede Ayew taking up the leadership as the new captain of the team.



However, the hierarchy of the team has scrapped the general captain role after Ayew was maintained as the captain of the team with Thomas Partey and Richard Ofori acting as 1st and 2nd captains.



And according to Mr Amoako, the former Sunderland and Kayserispor was never interested and happy with his role as the general captain of the team.

"Asamoah Gyan was never interested in the position of the General captain of the Black Stars," George Amoako, who is the Chief Executive Officer told Kumasi based Nhyira FM.



"He did not understand the role as a General captain of the team. I think if you don’t like the person as a captain, you let him understand but you don’t give a role that is complex," he added.



Asamoah Gyan has been out of the Black Stars after teh 2019 Afcon in Egypt.

