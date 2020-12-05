Asamoah Gyan will rediscover top form soon - Bashir Hayford

Legon Cities coach Bashir Hayford

Coach Bashir Hayford has urged fans of Legon Cities FC to have time for Asamoah Gyan while noting that the player will be key for the team when he gains his full fitness.

The veteran striker who joined the club on transfer deadline day on a free transfer misses the team's first two matches in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.



In a Matchday 3 encounter against Medeama SC, Asamoah Gyan was called into action and enjoyed 20 minutes of action.



While he admits that he has gained weight, the technical team of Legon Cities FC is helping him to burn the fat to get into his best form.

For head coach Bashir Hayford, he has no doubt the Black Stars legend will be instrumental for his team when he improves on his fitness.



“I am happy to manage a great player like Asamoah Gyan. I picked him way back when I was selecting young talents for a tournament and to be honest, it's great to see him achieve all that he has done. He will be key for us going forward at this club,” the experienced tactician said at a press conference on Friday.



Meanwhile, Coach Bashir Hayford has noted that he is optimistic Legon Cities FC will do well this season with hard work and determination.