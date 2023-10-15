Asamoah Gyan wins prestigious EMY Continental Icon Award

Asamoah Gyan receiving his award from Marcel Desailly

Former Ghana Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan received the prestigious Continental Icon Award during the 8th EMY Africa Awards ceremony held on Saturday, October 14, 2023.

The event unfolded at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre, where Gyan was acknowledged for his exceptional contributions to African football and his philanthropic endeavors.



Gyan stands as one of the most accomplished African footballers in history. He holds the record for the highest number of goals scored for the Ghana national team, with an impressive tally of 51 goals. Additionally, he has played for prominent European clubs, including Sunderland, Udinese, and Marseille.



Beyond his football career, Gyan has made a name for himself as a prosperous businessman and philanthropist. He is the visionary behind the Asamoah Gyan Foundation, a charitable organization dedicated to supporting and empowering children and youth in Ghana.



Following his recognition at the EMY Africa Awards, Gyan pledged to harness the resources of the Gyan Foundation to nurture and uplift young talents in the world of football.



The EMY Africa Awards is an annual occasion designed to celebrate the remarkable accomplishments of individuals who have left a significant impact on society across various domains, spanning business, entertainment, and sports.

The awards ceremony is organized by the Exclusive Men's Club International, a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering the growth and development of men and boys throughout Africa.



JNA