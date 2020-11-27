Asante Kotoko CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah calls for calm ahead of FC Nouadhibou clash

Asante Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah

Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah has called on the fans of the club to exercise patience despite a difficult start to the 2020/2021 football season.

The Porcupine Warriors are yet to record a victory in the ongoing season. They drew with Eleven Wonders and Berekum Chelsea in their first two games of the Ghana Premier League season.



Some Kotoko supporters have raised concerns about their inability to win games but according to the CEO, he is optimistic about his side's chances in the ongoing season and has therefore entreated the fans to rally behind the team.



Speaking ahead of their clash with FC Nouadhibou in the CAF Champions League, he said, “The team is very prepared and know some of the fans are not okay with the results in our first two games but due to the outbreak of coronavirus, I always knew that the first five matches of any team will be part of the preseason because none of the teams had a full complement of preseason they wanted.”

He continued, “I believe we are the best team in Ghana. Berekum is a place where Kotoko have struggled to win for the past 13 years. Normally when are able to draw in Berekum, people get happy but in our current encounter, we drew, and in this case, our fans were not happy but those in Berekum were happy with the results and this tells you we are getting somewhere.”



“I will plead with them to exercise patience. Definitely, we will come back with very good results from Mauritania,” he said.



Asante Kotoko will take on FC Nouadhibou in the first leg of the CAF Champions League preliminary round on Sunday, November 29, 2020.