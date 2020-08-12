Sports News

Asante Kotoko CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah to meet Board every quarter

Asante Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah

Ghanasoccernet.com understands that newly appointed Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer, Nana Yaw Amponsah will be meeting the Executive Board every quarterly to brief them on the day-to-day activities of the club.

Nana Yaw Amponsah was given the nod to lead the club last Friday as he was unveiled to the supporters of Asante Kotoko at the Sports Hotel in Kumasi.



The 2019 Ghana Football Association presidential candidate’s appointment has been lauded by the football community as he is seen as the right man to lead the Porcupine Warriors to the pinnacle of Ghana and African football.



GHANAsoccernet also understands that the Executive Board of the club has given the Phar Rangers owner the executive powers to administer the affairs of the club without any interference.



The Executive Board is also set to facilitate a loan for him to run the affairs of the club.

According to a Board member, Alhaji Abu Lamin, Nana Yaw Amponsah’s three-year contract is a performance-based contract that is subject to renewal.



“We had a lot of recommendations from people to appoint Nana Yaw Amponsah."



"He was the best among the people we spoke to concerning the CEO job. We gave him a three-year contract but it will depend on his performance whether to renew or not”, he told Happy FM.



Nana Yaw Amponsah is expected to name a formidable management team in the coming days.

